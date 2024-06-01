Mike Tyson v Jake Paul fight postponed following medical advice

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul's hotly anticipated fight has been postponed following medical advice.

The fight was set to take place on 20 July at Arlington's AT&T Stadium, but now, the pair have called it off until a later date.

Tyson has been advised to do minimal to light training over the next few days after a recent ulcer flare-up. He will return to full training with no limitations once he has recovered.

Both Tyson and Paul have agreed that it's only fair to have equal training time to prepare for the match, and are both in good health to compete at their best ability.

MVP plans on rescheduling the match to later this year, with an expected date to be announced on 7 June.

"I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover," Tyson said in a statement.

"My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can't wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year."



Meanwhile, Paul added: "I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night.My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup."

