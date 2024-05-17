Former world heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson appeared to say he saw pictures of Jake Paul dancing when he was 16-years-old "and for some reason had an erection".

Tyson, who will be 58-years-old when the fight happens, is fighting Paul, 27, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20 and it will be the first ever live boxing broadcast on Netflix.

A press conference was recently held in Arlington to promote the fight, where Tyson and Paul squared up to each other and exchanged a war of words in the run up to the bout.

But one comment from Tyson appeared to leave the press conference stunned at what they heard.

In a video shared on social media, Tyson said: "He said he wanted to kiss me?"

Here, Tyson is referring to comments Paul made about wanting to kiss Tyson's "big juicy lips".

"That's so ironic that he said that because I saw pictures of him dancing at 16, doing that little dance on YouTube, and for some reason I had a rejec... an erection," Tyson said.

Tyson then laughs before Paul looks away from him and back at the crowd through his sunglasses.





Tyson Fury took time out of the build-up for his bout with Oleksandr Usyk to talk about the Tyson v Paul fight - and he said he thinks Tyson will win.

Tyson has recently spoke about his preparations and claimed his body is "s**t" but Paul will need to "fight for his life".

