Mike Tyson has spoken about his preparations ahead of his heavily-anticipated fight against Jake Paul, claiming that his body is “sh**”.

However, Tyson, who will be 58-years-old when the fight happens, also stated that Paul, 27, will need to ‘fight for his life’ when the pair go head to head at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20.

The fight will be the first ever live boxing broadcast on Netflix , and the introductory press conference for the event took place at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Monday (May 13).

Tyson said about taking the fight: “It was a no-brainer.”

He added: “He’s the new up-and-coming guy on the scene. I like shaking the sports world to its core, and I’m doing that now. It’s just something I want to do.”

“No one else can do this. Who else can shut the sporting world down? No one else can do it.”

Paul also spoke about the upcoming bout, saying: “This is quite literally the biggest fight of the 21st century. Because of the fact that it’s Mike Tyson versus me, but also the fact that it’s in 700 million households.”

Speaking about the formidable power that Tyson displayed across his career, Paul added: “I know I will be able to [take Tyson’s power]. I’m a natural-born heavyweight. … I’m gonna show Mike who has more power. I think he’s underestimating me, I think everyone else is underestimating me.”

While the press conference was conducted in a respectful way by both fighters, Tyson warned Paul by saying: “I really like Jake a lot. But once he’s in that ring, he’s gotta fight like his life is depending on it. Because it will be.”

Paul previously made a key admission about his upcoming fight , saying he is "scared" of who he's fighting. Tyson also admitted he is "scared to death" of the match himself.

