The biggest NFL draft memes as Shedeur Sanders provides biggest shock of 2025

The NFL season is still months away, but one of the biggest nights of the year for fans arrived this week - and the NFL draft hasn't disappointed.

The next batch of NFL hopefuls have been snapped up by teams, with the country’s best college players starting out their careers and the next wave of potential superstars taking their first steps on the biggest stage of all.

The draft has already turned up some surprises. Highly-touted quarterback Shedeur Sanders slid out of the first round of the NFL draft in a shock fall for the Colorado prospect. Miami quarterback Cam Ward was, as widely expected, selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans.

As ever, millions tuned in to see the picks being made - and social media was full of reaction.

Maxwell Hairston quickly became everyone's new favourite player after getting drafted by the Bills.

Sanders was the surprise name to fall out of the draft.





One couldn't help but highlight just how Aaron Rodgers must be feeling.

Green Bay Packers legend Clay Matthews had a 'message from Donald Trump' - and not everybody loved it.













Elsewhere, the reactions came in thick and fast on social media.

