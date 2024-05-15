Ollie Watkins' response to Arsenal's title hopes being dashed raises eyebrows

Tuesday evening (May 14) proved a momentous day in the Premier League title race, and Ollie Watkins is being accused of showing his true colours as a childhood Arsenal supporter on the night.

Spurs were beaten 2-0 by Man City, which means they’re closing in on yet another Premier League title – much to the chagrin of Arsenal fans everywhere.

Arsenal are currently one point off leaders City going into the final day of the season, and they need to beat Everton and rely on West Ham beating City to claim the title.

Tuesday night saw Aston Villa host their end of season awards, and pictures have emerged of the players and manager Unai Emery watching the Spurs game against Man City.

The result ensured that Aston Villa would be playing Champions League football next season, but while most seemed happy with the result, there was one face in the crowd that didn’t seem quite so pleased.

That person? Ollie Watkins.

The Villa and England forward grew up as an Arsenal fan, and didn’t seem too impressed to see their chances dashed on the night.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this year, he said: "I used to [support Arsenal]. I grew up supporting Arsenal but it's a different story now playing against them. Not too much to say really."

He also expressed his support back in 2020, when he said: "That's the dream, to play for Arsenal one day. But, you know, it's a long shot.”

His reaction while watching the game sparked a big reaction online, with people claiming he was showing his true colours during the City match.

On the same night, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou seemingly "lost his temper" with a Spurs fan during their 2-0 loss at home to City

Spurs needed to beat Manchester City to keep their hopes of playing Champions League football next season alive.

