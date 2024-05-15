Ange Postecoglou 'loses temper' with fan telling him to lose Man City game

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou seemingly "lost his temper" with a Spurs fan during their 2-0 loss at home to Manchester City.

Spurs needed to beat Manchester City to keep their hopes of playing Champions League football next season alive.

But a second-half brace from Erling Haaland ended Spurs' hopes of playing in Europe's top competition while also putting City in pole position for securing an unprecedented fourth Premier League title in a row.

Some Spurs fans saw the game as a catch-22 situation - if Spurs won, while they would still be in Champions League contention but arch-rivals Arsenal would then be heavy favourites to win the Premier League.

A draw would have ended Spurs' hopes of Champions League and still put Arsenal as favourites to win the title but a loss would mean City would be the favourites heading into the final day.

Seemingly for that reason, a number of Spurs fans wanted their team to lose the game to City and even chanted "are you watching Arsenal" when losing 1-0.

Postecoglou appeared less than impressed with the reaction from his club's fanbase and after what one social media user said was an "hour" of a fan near the benches urging him to lose the game, the head coach seemingly snapped and confronted the fan.

That annoyance appeared to carry over into his post-match press conference.

Postecoglou said: "The last 48 hours have revealed to me that the foundations are fairly fragile.

"That's how I feel - like I say the last 48 hours have revealed a fair bit to me and that's alright, it just means I've got to go back to the drawing board with some things."

When asked how he felt about fans chanting about Arsenal, Postecoglou replied: "Not interested mate, don't care."

"Outside, inside, everywhere, it's been an interesting exercise," he said when asked about what was "revealed" to him.

"It's just my observations, I'm not going to tell you because it's for me, I'm the one that's got to do it, so, you can make your own, fairly, sort of... Accurate assessment of what's happened and I understand, I probably misread the situation as to what I think is important in your endeavour to become a winning team but that's okay, that's why I'm here," said Postecoglou.

"Maybe I'm out of step but I don't care, I just want to win, I want to be successful at this football club, that's why I was brought - what other people, how they want to feel and what their priorities are, are of zero interest to me.

"I know what's important to build a winning team and that's what I want to concentrate on.

"I can't dictate what people do, they're allowed to express themselves in any way they want, but when we've got late winners in games, it's because the crowd has helped us."

Because of their inferior goal difference, there is a chance Spurs could finish as low as seventh if they lose their final game and Newcastle United and Chelsea win both of their remaining fixtures.

But Spurs travel to bottom-side Sheffield United on the final day of the season - just a draw from that would see them finish fifth.

