Premier League make 'very rare' change for the 23/24 season

Things are going to look very different in the Premier League next year.

Every fan looks forward to seeing their team unveil new kits before the start of each season, and now we’ve been given an indication of what we can all expect in 2023/24.

Avery Dennison provides the name, number and sleeve badges for all teams in the Premier League, and they’ve confirmed that there will be a new design on the fonts and the added embellishments coming our way.

It’s a pretty big deal in terms of a redesign, especially as it marks only the fourth time that a new font has been unveiled in the 31-year history of the Premier League.

For kit geeks like us, it’s something we’ll definitely be looking out for.

The change supposedly means the fonts will be more visible on the pitch, while the Premier League sleeve badge is now a standalone Premier League lion.

The winners of this year’s season will wear gold "champions" badges for next year’s campaign on their sleeves.

Will Brass, Chief Commercial Officer at the Premier League, said: "We wanted to work closely with Avery Dennison, using their expertise and experience to create new names and numbers which were not only clearer for those watching matches in stadiums or at home, but which also incorporated the Premier League brand more readily.

Avery Dennison and The Premier League Present: The Name Behind the Numbers www.youtube.com





“The names and numbers have become part of the fabric of the Premier League. For fans, having the name and number of a favourite player, their own name or even a personal message helps to bring them closer to the competition and their favourite clubs.”

Simon Allen, EU aftermarket commercial director, Apparel Solutions, Avery Dennison, said: "The beauty of the Premier League is that it creates era-defining names and numbers. It is very rare that the design itself changes, so it is an honour for the team at Avery Dennison to have been part of that process.

"The request was for the new design to be an evolution rather than a revolution. With many components to be considered, such as legibility, durability and readability, we also needed to keep sight of the Premier League branding. Through everything, we wanted to ensure that what we put on the pitch keeps the fans in the stadium and watching at home at the heart of it."

