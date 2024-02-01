Red Bull Soapbox race returns to the iconic Alexandra Palace for 2024

It's back... Red Bull has announced the return of the legendary Red Bull Soapbox Race to Alexandra Palace, London in 2024.

Later this year on Saturday, June 22, 60 amateur teams will race down the infamous course in front of thousands of spectators.

Red Bull Soapbox Race challenges Britain’s most fearless, fun-loving and foolhardy teams to prototype and create the wackiest vehicles.

These homemade soapboxes rely solely on gravity to navigate the downhill course outside Alexandra Palace.

Creativity, speed and showmanship are the different qualities participants will be judged on, with each team taking on four notable features of the Red Bull Soapbox Race track including The Water Roller, The Wedge, The Bone Rattler and The Kicker, as well as a special feature from event partner, Unibond No More Nails.





Red Bull's Soapbox Race will return to the UK in June 22 at the Alexandra Palace Red Bull

Ticket holders can expect the event day to be packed full of entertainment, both on and off the race track, witnessing the fun-fuelled world of Red Bull brought to life through athlete shows, music and food vendors.

Since the original Soapbox race in Brussels in 2000, Red Bull has organised 100 race events over the years in various countries such as Australia, the USA and Italy.

The UK last hosted in 2022, where 20,000 spectators were treated to some of the wildest Soapbox designs, inspired by the likes of Colin the Caterpillar, James Bond and Top Gun.



Race applications:

Apply for the chance to create your own Soapbox vehicle and race it to victory, by visiting the event page here to enter. The deadline for applications is Sunday 31st March 2024, at 11pm GMT.

Young Constructor’s Grant:

Red Bull are giving a small number of teams with 18-25 year old members the opportunity to help turn their Soapbox vision into a reality. Successful teams will be invited to the Young Constructors’ Build Weekend, where they will have access to tools and materials to construct their Soapbox masterpiece.

Test Pilot Competition:

People can apply for the chance to win their dream creation to be built by Red Bull into a real race-ready Soapbox, and be the official test pilot on race day. Red Bull Racing team members Calum Nicholas and Matt Caller are set to judge the entries and decide which design has what it takes to make the start grid.

Red Bull Soapbox 2024 will take place on Saturday 22nd June 2024, Alexandra Palace. For more information on entering or buying tickets to attend, visit redbull.com

