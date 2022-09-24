Roger Federer bid farewell to professional tennis after playing his final competitive match to mark the end of his illustrious career spanning two decades - and there were tears all around.
Fittingly, the 20-time Grand Slam champion chose the Laver Cup as his curtain closer, an international tennis tournament between Team Europe and Team World that Federer helped to create that is in a similar style to golf's Ryder Cup.
The Swiss tennis player who announced his retirement last week teamed up with longtime rival Rafael Nadal to play in a men's doubles tournament in front of a 17,500-capacity sold-out crowd at the O2 Arena.
The pair were defeated 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9 by Team World’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, but despite the loss, there was much to celebrate for Federer who received a standing ovation from the crowd.
After the match, Federer appeared emotional as he spoke to Jim Courier: "It has been a wonderful day. I told the guys, ‘I’m happy. I’m not sad.’ So, it feels great to be here.
"I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time and everything was the last time. Funny enough with all the matches and having the guys and being here among fans, family, friends... I didn’t feel the stress so much even though I did think something was going to go wrong - pop a calf or block a back or something in the match."
He continued: "I am so happy I made it through and the match was great. I couldn’t be happier. It’s been wonderful.
"And of course, playing with Rafael Nadal on the same team and having the guys, everybody here, all the legends - Rocket (Rod Laver), Edberg Stefan, thank you!"
\u201cIf there's one thing you watch today, make it this.\n\n#LaverCup | @rogerfederer\u201d— Laver Cup (@Laver Cup) 1663977216
The 41-year-old then couldn't hold back the tears as he paid tribute to his wife Mirka for her support during his career.
“My wife is so supportive. She could have stopped me a long, long time ago, but she didn’t. She kept me going and allowed me to play. It’s amazing. Thank you."
It wasn't just Federer who was crying as Nadal also broke down in tears at his friend and rival's retirement and explained how this also marked a major moment in his life too.
“When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too because of all the moments that he has been next or in front me in important moments of my life,” Nadal said.
“So I have been emotional to see the family, see all the people. Difficult to describe, but amazing moment."
Tennis fans were also feeling emotional as they took to Twitter to share their gratitude to Federer, they also expressed their love for his friendship with Nadal and said they will cherish their nailbiting matches.
\u201cThis is officially too much\u2026\n\nSport is brilliant\u2026\nWinning is amazing\u2026\nFriendship is everything \n@rogerfederer @RafaelNadal \n\nhttps://t.co/z1qWfeKJIc\u201d— Dan Walker (@Dan Walker) 1664004055
\u201cHow lucky we were to witness the greatest era. Proper greatness. They know it too \ud83d\ude22\u201d— Jonathan Overend \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Jonathan Overend \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1664008151
\u201cThe greatest of rivals, the greatest of sportsmen, the greatest of friends. \nWhat a picture. \u2764\ufe0f\u201d— Piers Morgan (@Piers Morgan) 1664014274
\u201cI\u2019m not crying I\u2019m not crying \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— Sophia reid (@Sophia reid) 1664029974
\u201cThey\u2019re crying next to each other. Rafa, Roger. Please make it stop. \ud83e\udd79\u201d— Olly \ud83c\udfbe\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 (@Olly \ud83c\udfbe\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7) 1663976791
\u201cIsn\u2019t that what the wise say, Rivalry should make you better, not bitter. This isn\u2019t just an iconic image for tennis .. this could be the cover of any sacred book of sports. \ud83d\udc99\u201d— Jatin Sapru (@Jatin Sapru) 1664014427
\u201cwe\u2019re really never gonna see them play against each other ever again\u201d— pia (@pia) 1663989768
\u201cI still remember watching that amazing Wimbledon mens final in 2008 between the two of them and this is such a wonderful picture of true sportsmanship and friendship \ud83e\udd70\u201d— Rey_Lo \ud83e\udd8b (@Rey_Lo \ud83e\udd8b) 1664026790
Though some weren't quite expecting the soundtrack to the scenes of Federer and Nadal's tears to be from Ellie Goulding as the singer performed her hits Still Falling For You and Burn after the match.
\u201cThings you thought you\u2019d never see: Federer and Nadal sat side by side crying their eyes out while Ellie Goulding performs.\u201d— Aadam (@Aadam) 1663976862
\u201cI swear I was crying but Ellie Goulding transitioning to Fedal crying is knocking me out.\u201d— Tennis GIFs \ud83c\udfbe\ud83c\udfa5 (@Tennis GIFs \ud83c\udfbe\ud83c\udfa5) 1663977428
\u201cmeanwhile ellie goulding in the background \u201d— \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f (@\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f) 1663977249
\u201cThis will go down as of the most iconic sporting moments of all time - two of the greatest sportsmen of all time sitting by side weeping with a Serbian who might end up as the most successful, stoically standing behind them\u2026and to have all this soundtracked by Ellie Goulding\u201d— Shubi Arun (@Shubi Arun) 1663977390
\u201ctheyre just sitting there crying while listening to ellie goulding this is surreal\u201d— joy\u00b2\u00b2 | \ud83e\udd8b\ud83e\udd8b (@joy\u00b2\u00b2 | \ud83e\udd8b\ud83e\udd8b) 1663976683
\u201cIf you ever again feel out of place at any event in the future, like literally ever, think about Ellie Goulding randomly signing to mark the end of Roger Federer's career.\n\nNothing can top it.\n\nThat is literally the most randomly random thing ever.\u201d— Jakub Krupa (@Jakub Krupa) 1663976879
\u201cJust two guys sharing an emotional moment whilst Ellie Goulding sings Falling For You\u201d— Callum Churchill (@Callum Churchill) 1663976757
Elsewhere, Nadal has withdrawn from the Laver Cup singles tournament after his doubles match with Federer, citing personal reasons, Reuters reported.
