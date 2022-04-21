Football fans have come to expect the unexpected over recent years, but we have to admit Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams joining the race to buy Chelsea has taken some of us by surprise.

The pair of sporting icons are reportedly committing millions towards one of the three bids to purchase the West London club.

They’re said to be involved in the consortium headed by former Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton.

The former British Airways chairman “believes his bid to buy Chelsea would offer the biggest immediate cash injection.”

According to Sky News, each of the two stars will pledge an estimated £10m to the bid.

A spokesperson for Hamilton confirmed the 37-year-old’s involvement in Broughton’s bid via the PA News, saying: “We can confirm that Lewis has joined the Sir Martin Broughton bid.”

They’re no strangers to investing in sporting franchises as Williams is an investor in Los Angeles’ Angel City FC

In the meantime, Hamilton is preparing for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend and has seven Formula One world championships to his name, while Williams won 23 Grand Slams including seven Wimbledon titles.

The sale comes following sanctions placed on current owner Roman Abramovich following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich cannot profit from Chelsea’s sale as a result of those sanctions, but he had already vowed to write off the club’s £1.5billion debt. The club has been given a special licence to continue operating under restricted terms.

