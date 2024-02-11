Super Bowl 58 is on the horizon, and the eyes of the world turn to Paradise.

Well, Paradise, Nevada, as part of the Las Vegas sprawl which will play host to Super Bowl LVIII between Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs of the AFC and Brock Purdy's San Francisco 49'ers.

It's a weird time to be a football fan - thank you, Travis Kelce. Usher and Taylor Swift are in the mix for top Super Bowl searches, above two star-studded teams with great stories, and even better players.

How can I stream the Super Bowl, where is it and what time does it kick-off?

Super Bowl LVIII will take place at at Paradise, Nevada's Allegiant Stadium - home of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 11th of February (or the 12th, depending on where you live).

There are plenty of ways to watch including television and live streams. We've got a few timezones and channels covered below, so you'll know exactly where to tune into the action, and when to do so based on a kick-off time of 23:30 in the UK. In the UK, fans can gain access to the US coverage of the game -including the hyped commercials - with a 99p streaming offer on NFL Gamepass.

In the US, there are a number of different broadcast options - including a kid-friendly screening on Nickelodeon.

UK - kick-off 23:30 GMT: ITV, NFL Game Pass, Sky Sports NFL

USA - kick off 18:30 ET, 15:30 PT: CBS, Nickelodeon, Paramount+

India - kick off 05:30 IST (12th Feb): Disney Plus Hotstar, NFL Game Pass

Australia - kick off 10:30 AEDT (12th Feb): ESPN, Channel 7, Kayo Sports, 7Plus, NFL Game Pass

How much are Super Bowl LVIII tickets?

All you need to know is that the New York Times are asking if it's the most expensive Super Bowl ever.

Currently, resale tickets are selling - in the nosebleed seats at the top of the Allegiant stadium - for an eye-watering $5,726 - and those are the cheapest ones available.

Good luck.

Who are the key players in Super Bowl LVIII?

For fans of the game - and even for casuals - the star players on either team barely need an introduction.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce barely needs an introduction thanks to his front-page romance with singer Taylor Swift, but his team is led by one of the current greats of the game in Patrick Mahomes - currently the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL and have viral running sensation Isaac Pacheco in their backfield. On defense, both Chris Jones and George Karlafti will look to force pressure onto the 49ers, while Trent McDuffie will have the game of his life against a strong 49ers offense.

As for the 49ers, they come into the game with, essentially, a fantasy football team. The undervalued, underappreciated, underdog Brock Purdy has led them to the championship game at quarterback - and guarded by the legendary Trent Williams, has enabled offensive stars like George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffery and Brandon Aiyuk to perform at even higher levels than usual. Their defense bears scary names for attackers - they'll have to get past the likes of Nick Bosa and Fred Warner.

Who is favoured to win and what are the odds?

Paddy Power has the Chiefs at 3/4 and the 49ers at 11/10 - making the later ever so slight favourites as we head towards Sunday.

The over for the game, the combined points scored by the Chiefs and 49ers, is 47.5.

Who is performing the half-time show at Super Bowl LVIII?

Usher will take the spotlight at half-time in Las Vegas as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers head in for their break in the championship game. If the game isn't stopped for long durations of time during the 1st and 2nd quarters of action, you can expect to see Usher after 8pm ET - that'll be around 1am GMT.

Usher isn't the only performance at the game - Post Malone will step in ahead of kick-off to perform “America the Beautiful”, Reba McEntire will be on national anthem duties, and Andra Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

That's not all though, the main star has hinted that there will be some 'special' guests during his half-time extravaganza.

Why is it called the Super Bowl?



It all stems from college football traditions. College football - played by, you guessed it, college students - represents a bigger swathe of America than the 32 NFL teams, and games between big players in the sport are a huge crowd pull and have been for over a century.

That's how you get 'Bowl' games - grand post-season exhibitions between teams involving big sponsors from across the United States. There's the Rose Bowl, the Cotton Bowl, the Sun Bowl, the Orange Bowl, the Sugar Bowl and more - with the original being the Rose Bowl, for it was hosted at Pasadena's Rose Bowl stadium as part of the city's Tournament of Roses Parade. The 'bowl' name caught on, for better or for worse, and these spectacles bring huge crowds in-person and on TV.

In the professional game, there were several leagues in the early-to-mid 20th century including the NFL and the American Football League - AFL. The two leagues dominated the competition and played in end-of-season merger games starting in 1967 between the NFL's Green Bay Packers and the AFL's Kansas City Chiefs, known then as the 'world championship' and jokingly referred to as the well-established 'Bowl' term and naming it the Super Bowl - which eventually stuck and became the finale game we know today. A few years later, both leagues merged into the modern NFL - but the number of teams became split into 'conferences'. The champions of these two conferences face off in that very same Super Bowl that you'll be watching on Sunday.

Will Taylor Swift be at Super Bowl LVIII?

After supporting her partner Travis Kelce from the stands during many games this season, Taylor Swift will likely follow him to Super Bowl LVIII - but there's a catch.

Swift has to depart her Eras Tour show in Tokyo to get to Vegas - not too difficult, but it's tight. Her jet will be tracked by a legion of adoring fans, and she'll probably make it in good time - and that's according to the Embassy of Japan in the United States who said that “Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference ... she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins.”