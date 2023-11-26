Gary Lineker leads tributes to Terry Venables as former England manager dies aged 80

Tributes have been paid to Terry Venables after the former England manager died at the age of 80.



A statement issued on behalf of his family said: “We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness.

“We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives.”

Venables was a popular figure- in the game who managed England during the 90s and led England to the semi-finals of the 1996 Euros.

He also took charge of a number of clubs throughout his lengthy career including Barcelona, Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

Gary Lineker led the tributes to Venables on social media, writing: "Devastated to hear that Terry Venables has died. The best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for.

"He was much more, though, than just a great manager, he was vibrant, he was charming, he was witty, he was a friend. He’ll be hugely missed. Sending love and condolences to Yvette and the family. RIP Terry."





The likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Alan Shearer also paid tributes to one of the biggest footballing figures of the 90s.









