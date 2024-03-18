12 shocking moments as Trabzonspor fans attack Fenerbahce players

The football world has been left shocked after Trabzonspor fans stormed the pitch to attack Fenerbahce players and staff during their match on March 17.

Although it was a game between second and third in the Turkish Super Lig, Fenerbahce came into the clash 27 points ahead of Trabzonspor, with the chance to go 30 clear with a win and secure their spot in the qualifying rounds for the Champions League next season.

And that's what it looked like would happen at half-time, with Fred scoring a brace to put the visitors two goals to the good at the break.

The home side had other ideas though and came back into the game, with Enis Bardhi pulling one back just after the hour mark and Trezeguet equalising from the penalty spot with just over 10 minutes of normal time left.

The game looked to be heading for a draw but Michy Batshuayi came off the bench to win it late on for Fenerbahce.

That result moved Fenerbahce back to within two points of Galatasaray, cemented Fenerbahce's place in next season's Champions League qualifiers and ended any slim Trabzonspor hopes of making the elite European competition.

Fenerbahce players and staff took to the pitch to celebrate their achievement, but the game was then completely overshadowed by events that played out afterwards.

A number of Trabzonspor fans stormed the pitch and attacked.

There was a handful to start with, with one seemingly wearing a mask confronting some of the Fenerbahce players, and Bright Osayi-Samuel and Batshuayi appeared to try and intervene.

A full on melee then ensued with a number of fans storming the pitch and players having to run down the tunnel for safety.

Some of the footage appears to show Trabzonspor players plead with their own fans to stop.

Below is a collection of videos and photos posted on X / Twitter that captured the shocking scenes that played out.













































How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.