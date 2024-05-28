Former footballer Wayne Rooney has revealed he once played a “mad” round of golf with Donald Trump and they were followed by snipers.

The former Manchester United and England legend was recently confirmed as the new manager of Championship side Plymouth Argyle , so he may have to put his golfing on the back-burner for now.

But, while reminiscing about who the most famous person he has ever played a round of golf with, few would have guessed the answer.

Speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap by Sky Bet, the 38-year-old Liverpudlian revealed that when he was with DC United, he once played golf with the former US president Donald Trump and they were followed the entire time by hundreds of security personnel.

In 2018, Rooney left Everton and played for DC United for two seasons when the bizarre link-up occurred.

When asked to name names, Rooney replied: “Donald Trump. The maddest thing about it was we had [Rudy] Giuliani in the buggy behind us, then there were about 50-100 golf buggies that were all security.

“There was a boat in the lake with snipers, there were snipers in the bushes, and I was like, ‘What’s going on here?!’”

He continued, explaining that the connection came about because of Trump’s son and even led to a visit to the famous Oval Office in the White House.

Rooney explained: “I went in, he asked me to give his son football lessons. He said, ‘Do you want to see my dad?’ Took me into the Oval Office. From there his PA just texted, ‘Do you want to play golf?’”

