Wembley called out for omitting iconic WWE match from 100th anniversary poster

Wembley Stadium has been criticised by the family of the late, great wrestler Davey Boy Smith aka The British Bulldog after it omitted one of the most iconic moments in the venue's history.

Wembley celebrates its 100th anniversary this year (the official 100th birthday was on April 28th, the date of the first FA Cup final in 1923) and have released a special edition posted to celebrate the occasion featuring some of the stadium's most famous moments.

The poster includes famous English footballing images such as Chloe Kelly celebrating her winning goal at the Women's Euros final and Stuart Pearce's emotional reaction to scoring a penalty at Euro 96.

Other famous faces include Freddie Mercury at Live Aid, Elton John, Taylor Swift, David Bowie, Mick Jagger, Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, Take That and Liam Gallagher to name but a few.

However, the poster does not include any reference to WWE's SummerSlam 1992 event which was headlined by Bret 'The Hitman' Hart defending the Intercontinental Championship against The British Bulldog.

The pay-per-view, which was the last major event held by the WWE in the UK until Clash at the Castle in Cardiff last year, is regarded as one of the most successful shows that the company has ever put on, with more than 80,000 people in attendance. WWE themselves regard it as their fourth biggest live crowd ever, although some of those figures are disputed.

That being said the main event between Hart and Bulldog, who were brothers-in-law has gone down in history as an all-time classic and saw Smith, who was born in Wigan, capture the championship after a grueling 25-minute contest.

Responding to Wembley's omission of the match, the British Bulldog Twitter account, which is run by his daughter Georgia wrote: "Wow. How disappointing. You guys completely disregarded what my dad and Bret did, and the history they made there."

The account also added that it was "disappointing to see that my dad and my uncle Bret aren’t included in this."

Many others noted that the SummerSlam event had been ignored as well as other sports such as rugby league and speedway, which were regularly held at Wembley.

Professional wrestling returns to Wembley for the first time since 1992 with All Elite Wrestling hosting 'All In' on August 27th.

Wembley has been contacted for comment.

