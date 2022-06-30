A social media user has been accused of carrying out the ‘mansplain of the decade’ after trying to explain what Wimbledon is to Martina Navratilova.

Navratilova of course is one of the greatest tennis players of all time with a total of 18 Grand Slam singles titles, including a record nine women's singles titles.

It took place after the 65-year-old was tagged in a post about the Saudi-backed LIV golf series, which Navratilova has been critical of in the past.

The tennis great has made her stance on the controversial series very clear over recent months and previously said about the series: “I won’t watch, certainly would never go to the event and am done cheering for ANY golfer that is a part of this Saudi sports washing charade.”

Now, it looks as though someone has tried to spell out the differences between the LIV series and Wimbledon – despite the fact Navratilova is obviously very well placed to make her own mind up on both.

A social media user replied to a post that Navratilova was tagged in, and decided to give his own take on LIV golf – while also attempting to explain the nuances of Wimbledon to one of its most celebrated champions.

“Martina, there’s a reason why Wimbledon - despite the absence of rankings points - works,” he wrote.

“It’s a true competition. All 256 players in the singles fields are there to try and win. It’s also why exhibitions DON’T work. Forgetting the moral issue, nobody’s watching exo golf on YT.”

The post got exactly the response it deserved, with the tennis legend hitting back by saying: “Are you trying to actually tell me what Wimbledon is all about? That’s really funny… ok then.”

Twitter users were quick to call out the “mansplaining”, with one writing: “This guy thinks it's perfectly reasonable to mansplain Wimbledon to 9 times Wimbledon Champion Martina Navratilova.”

One added: “Honestly, who the f**k do these people think they are?”

“Imagine trying to mansplain Wimbledon to Martina Navratilova,” one more said.

“Live your life with the confidence of a bloke trying to mansplain Wimbledon to Martina Navratilova,” another wrote.

Navratilova has been outspoken about the LIV golf series online this year. She called Graeme McDowell's comments at the opening press conference "pathetic."

McDowell, the former US Open champion, said at the time that "we are proud to help Saudi if they want to use golf to get to where they want to be”.

Hitting back at the comments on social media Navratilova said: "How exactly is golf going to help women in Saudi?!?"

She also said she was “offered a lot of money to play an exhibition in South Africa” in the 80s and refused out of “principle”, before adding: "I am so disappointed with my fellow athletes for doing this… seems everybody has a price."

