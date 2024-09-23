Massive 'sinkhole' opens up on AFC Wimbledon pitch after 'extensive flooding'

What's been described as a 'sinkhole' has opened up on the pitch at AFC Wimbledon after extensive flooding in the area.

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for rain across part of the UK on Monday (September 23) with further areas given a yellow warning.

It comes after a month's worth of rain fell in some areas of the country on Sunday (September 22).

That rainfall has continued across most of the UK and has caused flooding in some areas, including the River Wandle in south London which has had catastrophic consequences for League Two side AFC Wimbledon.

Wimbledon was due to host Premier League side Newcastle United in a third-round Carabao Cup tie on Tuesday (September 24) but both clubs announced the game had been called off.

Further videos were shared on social media of what appeared to be a 'sinkhole' that opened up in a corner of the pitch at Plough Lane, currently known as the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

More videos showed the extent of the flooding around the rest of the stadium too.

AFC Wimbledon said in a statement on social media: "We regret to inform supporters that due to extensive overnight flooding of the River Wandle and surrounding areas, including at our Cherry Red Records Stadium, Tuesday night's Carabao Cup third-round fixture against Newcastle United has been postponed.

"More information will follow in due course regarding fixture rearrangement. The stadium is closed until further notice."

The Magpies also announced the fixture has been postponed with rearrangements and further details to be announced in due course.

indy100 has reached out to AFC Wimbledon for further comment.

