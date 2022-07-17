The Women's Euro 2022 tournament has kicked off, as footy fans gear up for a month of exciting matches.

England is hosting the competition, with the first game taking place on July 6th as England's Lionesses take on Austria at Old Trafford, with the final set to happen at Wembley on July 31.

While football was close to coming home last year when the England men's team made it to the final and dramatically lost to Italy in penalities, everyone is hoping the Lionesses can do one better and win the tournament.

And so far they are on track as England have comfortably defeated Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland in the group stages and kept a clean sheet in each match.

As it's summer and footy fever is kicking in, there's nothing better than watching the action unfold amongst fellow fans – whether that be chanting, dancing or consoling (depending on how the night ends)...

Here are our top picks for the best screens in London to watch the match:

Euro 2022 Trafalgar Square Fan Festival

The iconic London landmark was a viewing centre for fans at the men's Euro 2020 and now it's back for the Women's Euro competition as part of the "biggest ever European women’s sporting event."

Given the central location, you can expect a buzzing atmosphere when watching all the action on the big screen with a capacity of 7,000 people to watch the final (here's hoping England will be there).

There will also be a variety of football-related events such as a screening of the classic film Bend It Like Beckham to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its release, a pop-up football pitch to test your skills, live panel discussions, as well as food and drink.

When: Saturday 23 July – Sunday 31 July at 11am and 6pm

Price: Free to enter for all ages (non-ticketed event)





BOXPARK in Croydon, Shoreditch and Wembley

Football screenings are all about the atmosphere and BOXPARK certainly provides this given how its venues are described as the "spiritual home of live football screenings."

This is evidenced largely by the viral celebratory footage which came out of the venues during the 2018 World Cup.

Perhaps this will be recreated for the Women's Euros, as supporters have already been filmed waving their camera torches in the air after the final whistle of the England v Austria match screening.

Each of its London locations (Croydon, Shoreditch and Wembley) are showing matches from the 16 countries participating in the tournament.

Price: Free book in advance





Baller FC - The Stag’s Head, east London

Baller Friend’s Collective - or Baller FC for short - is a group of friends, event producers, DJs, musicians, passionate members of the Queer community as well as footy fans.

They host a friendly open space for football fans to watch all 31 of the Women's Euros matches without the fear of prejudice.



As well as this, they do a range of different activities such as hosting parties & BBQs, making fanzines & footy fashion, screening movies, and more.

So if you are creative then this venue is right up your street!

You can find Baller FC at The Stag’s Head, N1 5RA.

https://www.ballerfc.com/





Ecclestone Yards, central London

A heatwave is expected this weekend, so there's perhaps no better way to watch football than lounging on a deck chair - and that's exactly what Ecclestone Yards has to offer.

There are 100 deck chairs positioned in front of the big screen in their delightful Belgravia courtyard, and with Happy Face wood-fired pizza and organic wine on the menu, fans have something to snack on whilst they support the Lionesses.

All games are being screened so you'll never have to miss a minute, and with it being a few minutes' walk away from Victoria station it's a commuters dream.

Price: Free





Truman’s Social Club, east London

With over 20 beers to choose from at this venue, you could say this is the perfect place for beer-loving football fans to watch the game from.

Truman's Social Club opened in 2020 and has been described as one of "the largest permanent beer halls in the UK," so you can expect a roaring atmosphere.

Located in east London, all of England's matches will be on their 16ft wide HD screen.

Those who want to watch will have to book in advance on their website.





Vinegar Yard, south-east London





Located just a stone’s throw away from London Bridge Station, you'll be able to take in the stunning views of the city at Vinegar Yard as it is screening all of the matches on its huge outdoor screen.

There are also food and drink options to enjoy such as Bacardi-based slurps, and slices from Bad Boy Pizza Society.

Sounds like the ideal place to soak up the sunshine and support the Lionesses.

Price: Free entry

https://linktr.ee/vinegaryardldn

