England’s continued success at the 2022 World Cup has unleashed a lot of memes and jokes on social media, but we think we've found out favourite.
Everyone has their fave player in the squad but Manchester City’s Jack Grealish has become the undisputed king of the meme – in part thanks to his unique haircut.
The 27-year-old's adopted a look including an... how shall we say... elevated set of curtains, complete with a headband, which gives us serious flashbacks to the 1990s. It’s like three David Beckham haircuts rolled into one and you have to say: fair play to the lad, he pulls it off.
However, when sporting a bold haircut like that, there’ll inevitably be a lot of talk around it and many fans think that Grealish now bears more than a striking resemblance to Keira Knightley in the beloved 2002 film Bend it Like Beckham.
People have been making the comparison since Euro 2020.
How it started. How it’s going. https://t.co/TPuPIY0Y04— Kieran Doody (@Kieran Doody) 1625033014
Jack Grealish 🤝 Keira Knightley in #BendItLikeBeckham iconic headbands https://t.co/VwZNX0el1B— Lionsgate UK (@Lionsgate UK) 1625738647
Oh this one is gooood #Euros2021 https://t.co/gXRyrnItSm— Rachel Collins (@Rachel Collins) 1625693125
Everytime I see Jack Grealish — I swear it’s Keira Knightley in Bend It Like Beckham 🤣 #eng #euro2020 https://t.co/fWOIP20TET— DAN. 🏴 (@DAN. 🏴) 1625690298
someone said jack grealish looks like keira knightley in bend it like beckham and i literally can’t unsee it https://t.co/5ku0W8pTik— becks (@becks) 1625137775
Every time I see Jack Grealish with that haircut. I think to myself, Keira Knightley was really good in 'Bend It L… https://t.co/zKaXLCAGsm— Sébastien (@Sébastien) 1624049617
my brother just said jack grealish looks like keira knightley in bend it like beckham and now i can’t unsee it https://t.co/XILdY8Jbxa— em (@em) 1625689674
Keira Knightley (Bend it like Beckham) vs Jack Grealish https://t.co/esAh8SWQ9a— chanya (@chanya) 1625693721
And now they are back for the World Cup.
\u201cah yes jack grealish my favourite england player\u201d— Meg Walters (@Meg Walters) 1670185412
\u201cI saw someone say Jack Grealish looks like Keira Knightley in bend it like Beckham and I can\u2019t unsee it\u201d— Lydia Martin\ud83e\udddc\ud83c\udffc\u200d\u2640\ufe0f (@Lydia Martin\ud83e\udddc\ud83c\udffc\u200d\u2640\ufe0f) 1669754268
\u201cjust hit me that jack grealish looks like keira knightley in bend it like beckham\u201d— sami \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f (@sami \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f) 1669459963
You have to say that people have a point.
No word from Grealish on this but he does have slightly more important things to concentrate on at the moment – like a World Cup quarter-final against France on Saturday.
We’re sure Keira will be watching somewhere.
