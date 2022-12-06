England’s continued success at the 2022 World Cup has unleashed a lot of memes and jokes on social media, but we think we've found out favourite.

Everyone has their fave player in the squad but Manchester City’s Jack Grealish has become the undisputed king of the meme – in part thanks to his unique haircut.

The 27-year-old's adopted a look including an... how shall we say... elevated set of curtains, complete with a headband, which gives us serious flashbacks to the 1990s. It’s like three David Beckham haircuts rolled into one and you have to say: fair play to the lad, he pulls it off.

However, when sporting a bold haircut like that, there’ll inevitably be a lot of talk around it and many fans think that Grealish now bears more than a striking resemblance to Keira Knightley in the beloved 2002 film Bend it Like Beckham.

People have been making the comparison since Euro 2020.

And now they are back for the World Cup.

















You have to say that people have a point.

No word from Grealish on this but he does have slightly more important things to concentrate on at the moment – like a World Cup quarter-final against France on Saturday.

We’re sure Keira will be watching somewhere.

