The Bombastic Side Eye TikTok meme explained

A new TikTok trend has hit the social media platform and it is based on one very specific facial feature and a viral song to go with it.

With trends on the video-sharing site TikTok seemingly constantly evolving, the recent Bombastic Side Eye is one the latest to take users worldwide by storm.





What is the Bombastic Side Eye trend? The trend was inspired by a viral sound and sees users lip-syncing to the lyrics while moving their eyes. In the audio, a woman can be heard saying the words: “Bombastic side eye. Criminal, offensive side eye.” Side eye refers to a sideways look someone gives with their eyes to express feelings of contempt.





The trend has been used by TikTok users to express their disapproval of statements as they mouth the words of the audio.

In one clip that has been viewed more than 1.6 million times, a TikToker lip-synced to the “Bombastic side eye. Criminal offensive side eye” audio, while text overlaying the clip read: “My shower takes only 5 minutes.”

Another clip that has had 12.7 million viewers also used the audio. The text overlay read: “When our parents make dirty jokes and they think we don’t understand them.”

@fallin4you.2 Criminal offensive side eye 👀@Ana❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥⚽️ #sideeye





“When a non-Muslim person says ‘Wallah’,” read another TikTok which has been viewed over 2.1 million times.





Essentially, the trend and viral audio can be used to make a video that expresses disgust.

