Musk has dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, and people are asking this one question

US president Donald Trump’s friendship with his forner head of DOGE (or Department of Government Efficiency), Elon Musk, continues to evolve in ways which has social media users scratching their heads, as the Tesla boss revealed he sat down for dinner with the Republican and his wife on Saturday.

“2026 is going to be amazing,” Musk tweeted, attaching an image of the three of them gathered around a dinner table.

Musk and Trump engaged in a nasty spat last year, when the former voiced opposition to the latter’s One Big Beautiful Bill, and shared one shocking tweet (since deleted) where he claimed Trump is “in the Epstein files” and that is “the real reason they have not been made public”.

Inclusion in the files concerning the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein does not imply or indicate wrongdoing, and Trump has not been accused of any in connection with Epstein cases.

The US president has repeatedly claimed he cut ties with the disgraced financier before he was under federal investigation.

Aftfer months of resistance, Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November, and just short of a month later, heavily redacted documents were released by the Department of Justice.

While Musk and Trump since appear to be on much friendlier terms (they were seen having polite conversation at the funeral for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk in September), X/Twitter users have since questioned Musk’s decision to have dinner with the Potus, given his previous criticisms of the 79-year-old’s handling of the Epstein files:

Democrat content creator Harry Sisson wrote: “None of these people have any morals or principles whatsoever”:

The X/Twitter account for Larry the Cat mocked Musk with the words “there’s a good boy”:

And epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding noted: “Just months ago, Musk reminded everyone that Trump is in the Epstein files. Today he’s fluffing Trump on Twitter. Business must be desperate”:

Trump has been in Mar-a-Lago following America’s strikes on Venezuela and the ‘capturing’ of its president Nicolás Maduro, which has been met with widespread condemnation.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.