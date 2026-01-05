Manchester United sack Ruben Amorim - the 10 biggest reactions online

Manchester United have sacked head coach Ruben Amorim 14 months after appointing him and there have been some huge reactions on social media.

The Portuguese's departure brings an end to what has been a turbulent time for him in charge of the club. He joined in November 2024 with Manchester United ending the 2024/25 season 15th in the Premier League and in defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

Amorim persisted with a 3-4-2-1 formation despite struggles with it and although he started to experiment with different option towards the end of his tenure, remained resolute this was his preferred style.

He made some rather explosive remarks following United's 1-1 draw at Leeds United on Sunday (4 January).

"I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United," he said, despite being appointed as head coach and not a manager.



"I just want to say that I'm going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that. And that is going to finish in 18 months. And then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job, not to be a coach."

But it seems the board had other ideas, and Amorim leaves the club as of 5 January, with the Red Devils sitting sixth in the Premier League table.

A statement from Manchester United said: "The club's leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish."

There has been loads of reaction to the news social media and we've rounded up 10 of the biggest ones at the time of writing...

A fan account posted the moment Mark Goldbridge found out while streaming.

One posted a gif of Thierry Henry looking surprised:

It's been spotted on Instagram that Chelsea forward Alejandro Garnacho, who signed from Manchester United in the summer, liked a post announcing Amorim's departure.

One posted a brilliant video and said: "Kobbie Mainoo returning to Man Utd training after hearing Amorim has been sacked."







One said: "Amorim and Maresca sacked and Slot was only three points ahead of them after a £500m window."

Another posted: "Me liking every Ruben Amorim sack Tweet on my timeline."

One posted: "Such a shame it went down like this."

Another posted a screenshot of the moment Amorim got his tactics book out when losing at Grimsby Town and said: "Ruben Amorim the streets will forget you, a truly believable manager ♥️"

One posted a fantastic meme below.

And a No Context Keane account said: "There's only one man to replace Ruben Amorim..."

