Jimmy Kimmel scooped the Critics' Choice Award for Best Talk Show, months after he was abruptly and temporarily taken off air last September following a comment he made about Charlie Kirk.

Upon collecting the award, the famed American TV host delivered a heartfelt string of thank-yous, particularly to those who had championed his right to free speech.

"Thanks to all the writers and actors and producers and union members, many of you who are in this room, who supported us, who really stepped forward us and reminded us that we do not take free speech for granted in this city or in this country," he said. "Your actions were important, and we appreciate them".

He also extended thanks to ABC executives, including Rob Mills and Dana Walden, before humorously acknowledging OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, "who now owns my voice and face. Please don’t do anything weird with it".

However, the spotlight quickly shifted to Kimmel’s cheeky jab at Donald Trump – or, as he put it, "Donald Jennifer Trump".

"Without whom we would be going home empty-handed tonight," the Jimmy Kimmel Live host quipped. "Thank you, Mr President, for all the many ridiculous things you do each and every day. It’s been a banner couple of weeks, and we can’t wait to get back on the air tomorrow night to talk about them".

Fans quickly took to social media in hysterics, praising Kimmel’s sharp humour and irreverent twist, with one fan praising the joke for "landing hard". They added: "Kimmel never misses with the timing."

Another penned: "LMAOOO I love how he’s never let his foot off Trump's neck since then."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "Alright Jimmy Kimmel, you get a laugh out of me."





