Disney fans have disturbing conspiracy theory about a scene from Pinocchio

The death of Jeffery Epstein has caused a wave of theories to emerge.

The sex offender took his own life in jail in 2019 after being arrested on sex trafficking charges. The arrest was not the first of Epstein, who was arrested back in 2006 after molesting a 14-year-old girl at his mansion.

The arrest resulted in a very controversial non-prosecution agreement, that led to Epstein being in prison for 13 months, whilst having ‘work leave’ 12 hours a day, 6 days a week.

One of the biggest concerns of the public as a result of Epstein case and suicide, is his island ‘Little Saint James’. The island, purchased by Epstein in 1998, is alleged to be where many of his crimes took place. The island has received nicknames such as ‘Island of Sin’

A scene from the film Pinocchio has being going around on TikTok with people suggesting a conspiracy theory surrounding Pinocchio and Epstein. The scene, referred to as ‘the pub scene’, from the 1940 movie Pinocchio, depicts the Coachman hiring Honest John - a con artist - to find disobedient boys and take them to Pleasure Island. Viewers have suggested this is a connection to Epstein’s island, as many powerful individuals have since been associated with Epstein and his crimes.

@crazyrogan epstein island was running since 1940?! #joerogan #crazy #conspiracy #mystery #epstein #pinochio

Later on in the film, we find out that the Island has a curse that turns the boys in donkeys, which are then sold by the Coachman.

Of course, this is impossible to make any suggestion between the two considering Epstein wasn’t born until 1953.

Some viewers also said the scene was simply served as a ‘warning’ to kids to not listen to strangers. Saying most Disney films contain an important moral message for children to understand.

This isn’t the first conspiracy theory that links Disney and Epstein. Some were convinced that Disney used to send children to Epstein’s island after it was discovered an affiliated Disney cruise used to stop near Little Saint James. Disney confirmed in a statement that the now defunct tour did not involve a stop at, and had no connection to, the island.

