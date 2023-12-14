Driver becomes 'millionaire' after returning tourist's lost phone

A driver in Bali became an overnight "millionaire" after finding and returning a tourist's lost phone.

In a viral TikTok clip that's racked up 1.7 million views online, Archie wrote: "When you lose your phone on Canggu Beach so set a $2 million reward for the drivers."

The clip showed GoJek scooter drivers coming together in the middle of the night to hunt for the phone.

When one of the men retrieves it, Archie hands him 20 Rp100,000 (Indonesian Rupiah) notes – equivalent to around £100.

The comments were soon flooded with fellow TikTokers in awe of the wholesome footage that saw the men ecstatic to find the phone.

"I actually love them, like they're so happy for him to receive the money there's no jealousy or hatred. that money's going to help him soooo much," one wrote, while another added: "I don't know why, but I'm so happy for them."

A third wrote: "It may be cheap for you, but man thank you, you just made someone's day. That was a lot for US Indonesians."





Meanwhile, another person compared his act of kindness to "pulling a MrBeast," who was recently reduced to tears after locking himself in a coffin for seven days

During several moments in the challenge, including when he was being freed from the casket and the dirt, started to cry. Donaldson even admitted that he didn't understand why he was crying during these moments.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, became a worldwide sensation for his pranks and heartfelt gestures (though some have been shrouded in controversy).

