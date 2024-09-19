Woman mortified over man's gross toilet habit on first date

First dates can sometimes be intense with a certain level of unpredictability. One woman learnt that first-hand after experiencing an unexpected, gross habit from her date.

In a viral TikTok that's racked up over 200,000 views, Rachel Paige (@raepaige) explained how she shared some fajitas and margaritas on a first date, describing it as "fun".

"He was funny, he was nice, and [after dinner] he was like, 'Hey, do you want to go back to my house to watch a movie?'" She continued.



All was going well until he visited the bathroom.

"We get to his house and he takes me to his room. I sit on his bed, and then he immediately goes into the bathroom," Rachel said. "No big deal, whatever. If you gotta go potty, you gotta go potty. But he didn't close the door. He pulled down his pants, and sat on the toilet. I'm thinking, maybe he sits when he pees. That's fine, I don't judge, I don't care."

@raepaige it was the grunting for me 🫣 #bad #date #firstdate #storytime #fyp #colourpop #valentinesday







However, to her horror, he was doing a number two.

"He's sitting there for a minute, and I'm like, 'What are you doing?' And he's like, 'I'm pooping'. Who does that?!" She said.

It didn't take long for fellow TikTokers to flood the clip with their takes, with one joking: "Not on a first date, that’s married for a while level behaviour."

"The groupchat would never forgive him," another humoured, while a third penned: "Y’all went from dating to married REAL fast."

Meanwhile, one person shared her very own experience: "I had a guy do this on our like 3rd date as I was in the bathroom getting ready."

