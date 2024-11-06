Flight attendant reveals the one passenger request they will never help with

An ex-flight attendant has shared exactly why cabin crew will decline one particular request passengers make.

TikToker Kat Kamalani (@katkamalani), who previously worked as a flight attendant in the US for six years, explained how travellers would often ask for assistance from the cabin crew to help them lift their bags into the overhead lockers.

But, actually, flight attendants are not required to do this.

“Crazy fact … everyone thinks it’s [the] flight attendant's job to lift your luggage into the bins, but it’s not,” Kat said at the beginning of her video which has over 1 million views.

Although flight attendants offer to assist passengers, there is the potential for injury if they try to lift heavy bags on behalf of a passenger - and they may not be covered by insurance in America.

“Our airline, and a ton of other airlines, tell you do not do this because you get so many injuries with it. And you’re not even covered.”

Plus, if you the passenger are struggling to lift your luggage overhead then it should not be assumed that flight attendants will be able to do this either.

Instead, the TikToker shared that there are other methods to help passengers store their bags.

"Most airlines have these little cards that show you how to store your luggage … so it's either going to be vertical or horizontal," she said,









The video sparked a big reaction, with one person saying: "Omg I never ask the flight attendant I always ask a random man"

"If its heavy to the point where you’re unable to put it in there, it shouldn’t have been brought on as handle uggage. And that's coming from a gate agent," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Lol I'm a flight attendant and no, not all of us will help assist because that's still lifting/holding half of the bag that could injure your back."

"I always help the shorter ppl and the ppl obviously struggling," a fourth person commented.

Something to remember when you're packing your cabin bag for your next trip...

