Only 10 per cent of people on Earth can find the hidden objects in these four puzzles

A TikTok test is challenging users on how quickly their brains can work and only 10 per cent of people can complete it.

Brain teasers are a fun way to test how agile your mind can be and one test on TikTok is pushing that to the limit by asking users to find the odd object out within just seven seconds.

It was shared online by TikToker @cloutatlas who explained it was a test to “see how fast your visual reflexes are” and how quickly your brain can spot “unfamiliar” images in a pattern.

They explained, “Only 10 per cent of people on the planet can get all four stages in seven seconds”. Luckily, the answer is provided after seven seconds of viewing time.

The first of four images to appear was a 13 x 10 grid of Twitter logos. But, instead of a bird, one of the “logos” was actually a cloud.

@cloutatlas This is a test to see how fast your visual reflexes are. #foryou #test #reflex #brainteaser #braingames





Next, arranged in the same grid shape were 21 x 7 purple female bathroom signs, but one male sign was disguised among them.

These were followed by a grid of WhatsApp logos and finally an arrangement of battery symbols.

The video has been viewed over 31 million views and people in the comments revealed how they got on.

One person wrote: “All of them. The second one was the hardest for me. The last one was the easiest.”

Someone else said: “3/4 didn’t get the second one.”

“Didn’t find the 1 and 2 but 3-4 I got quick,” said another.

