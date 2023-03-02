TikTok defends flight passenger who refused to move seats so a family could sit together

A woman has gone viral after refusing to move seats so a family could sit together on the plane – and people are praising her for her decision.

In a clip that's racked up 1.5 million views, influencer Audrey Peters (@audreypeters) is shown taking a sip of her wine while lipsyncing to the popular TikTok audio, "Girl, f*** them kids, and f*** you too".

The audio originates from the 2023 thriller movie The Reading and has since been used in hundreds of thousands of clips across the platform.

In the text overlay, Audrey wrote: "When a family asks me to switch seats on a plane so they can sit together."

The 25-year-old went on to explain in the caption that she simply didn't want to swap for a "middle seat" and said the family should "book your flights earlier babes" in future.





@audreypeters No I’m not switching for a middle seat book your flights earlier babes #travel #traveltiktok #planetiktok #planes #parisfashionweek #paris #europe #plane





Audrey's TikTok was soon flooded with a wave of support for her decision, with hundreds of fellow users confessing they would have done the same.

One person called out the family's "lack of planning," saying they were "sick of people thinking it's ok to disrupt someone" during a flight.

"If you’re asking to switch seats my new seat has to be equal or better than where I am now," another candidly wrote, adding: "Otherwise no dice."



A third hilarious penned "I would simply never ask. My kid could be seated 5 rows away I’d be like well… see ya in arrivals," to which Audrey responded: "HAHAHAHA SLAY."

Another chimed in with a hilarious experience of her own, writing: "A lady once offered to swap with me so I could sit by my husband and I was like "nah, I’m all good.'"

