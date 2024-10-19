Influencer 'spikes' friends' drinks to teach them an 'important' lesson

An influencer created a video that has gone viral in order to illustrate an important point about safety, after ‘spiking’ her friends’ drinks on a night out.

TikToker Shirah Benarde racked up more than 1.9m views with a clip that saw her covertly put sweet treats into drinks to prove how easily people can be spiked.

Benarde is a co-founder of NightCap, which makes a product that protects people’s drinks in social settings.

Benarde formed the company in 2019 after her friend was spiked. Speaking to Forbes earlier this year, Bernarde said: “We surveyed 100 women when we started the company and 26 per cent of them said they had their drinks spiked.

“Realizing that it was a problem, that’s how we market it now: It’s a fun solution to a serious problem.”

Benarde’s viral video was filmed during a party with her friends – and the aim was to illustrate just how easily people can add things into drinks.

The text in the video reads: “‘Spiking my friends’ drinks with candy to show them how easy it is…”

The video then shows her placing sweets into drinks in a number of different situations.

“Pregames and private parties are a false sense of security. You don’t expect anything to happen but it does,” Benarde wrote.

She added: “Doesn’t matter if you’re drinking out of a can or battle. Always watch the bartender make your drink.”

“And never leave your drink unattended with or without a NightCap.”

