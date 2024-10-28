Businesswoman blasts Gen Z job application as the 'worst ever'

Successful businesswoman Jane Lu has blasted a Gen Z job application as the worst she's ever received.

In a TikTok clip that's racked up over 54,000 views, the Aussie Shark Tank panellist received the application for a position assisting with her business course.

Lu couldn't help but notice the consistent errors, suggesting it had been copied and pasted directly from ChatGPT.

"I am confident that my experience in [relevant experience/skill] positions me as a strong candidate," one part of the submission read.

The cover letter also featured a line reading "here is a more polished and articulate version of your cover letter," which strengthened Lu's belief it was from the popular AI bot.

"(They’ve) copied and pasted this thing that’s, like, half-filled," she laughed in shock.

Comments from fellow TikTokers soon flooded the clip with the use of ChatGPT seemingly being a common practice.

"I had someone send me an application for a 'medical administration position' - I was hiring for airport workers in aviation," one person wrote, while another added: "Come on Benjamin, you’re better than that."

Meanwhile, one hopeful commentator wrote: "My hope is that he downloaded a template and then mistakenly sent you the template instead of his finished copy. But I'm not betting on it."

Despite the concerning rise in the rise of ChatGPT use with some concerned about the future of their jobs, a recent study from Jabra revealed that less than a quarter (23 per cent) of UK workers are using AI at work, with an equally low percentage (25 per cent) using it in their personal lives.

It comes after UK business leaders reported high levels of trust in AI (70 per cent) – raising critical questions about whether leadership has the necessary vision or skills to effectively implement AI at scale.

