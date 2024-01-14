Man tells woman in gym he was looking at her 'boyfriend' after asking him to stop staring

TikTok star Sir Carter was prompted into giving a sassy response after a woman at a gym stopped him mid-workout to ask him to stop staring at her.

In a video shared on December 20th that has been viewed more than 10 million times, complete with the caption 'GIRL you dont have the right “facilities” fa me', Carter shows that he was working out with his headphones on and had exchanged a glance and a smile with the woman using the machine next to him.

However, these pleasantries were seemingly unwanted as the woman soon turned to him and said: "Hey, excuse me, I would appreciate it if you stopped staring at me."

Not missing a beat, Carter had the perfect response to this rather frank response to an otherwise harmless interaction. He said: "Girl, if anything, I’m looking at your boyfriend."

In a separate part of his video, filmed in his car, Carter added that after this interaction the woman's boyfriend came over to him and asked if he could spot him at the end of his workout.

@sirthestar GIRL you dont have the right “facilities” fa me 💅🏾🌈😩 #storytime #gym #gymtok #gay #lgbtq #foryou #foryoupage





As you can assume, the video has since gone viral and people were astonished by Carter's quick thinking and improvisation to shut down the situation within an instance.

One person wrote: "If anything i‘m lookin‘ at your boyfriend“…. She was SILENCED."

A second added: "Oop she better watch her man’s."

A third said: "It’s the audacity for me, like gurrrllll, now you loss your man."

It even prompted an amusing reaction from gym TikTok commentator Joey Swoll, who just laughed and said that he's not touching that one.









Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.