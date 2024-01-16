Forget the clean girl trend, the mob wife aesthetic is taking over TikTok

The "clean girl" aesthetic had a chokehold on all of us as a prominent TikTok trend in 2023, but now the minimalist look is being ditched for the bolder, vampy "mob wife" aesthetic.

Slick-back hair is being replaced with big bouncy hair, and while there was a lot of talk about "quiet luxury" it certainly doesn't have a place in this trend, as flashy and luxurious outfits are a must.

Think fur coats (perfect for winter), leopard print (actually, any kind of animal print), black clothes, gold bling, sunglasses and striking makeup that includes a smokey eye look, overlined lips with dark nude or red lipstick and red nails or French tips.

Some sources of inspiration for the "mob wife" aesthetic include Carmela Soprano and Adriana La Cerva from The Sopranos, Karen Hill in Goodfellas and Elvira Hancock in Scarface, with the style from the 80s and 90s also influencing people online.

"We all wanna be the boss's wife because she is boss in of herself," TikToker Mikayla (@mikaylatoninato) explained.

"A mob wife is unbothered, she has places to be, she has people to see, she does not deal with your bull****, she doesn't take anything from anyone."





@mikaylatoninato I was honestly made for this #mobwife #mobwifeaesthetic #cleangirl #cleangirlaesthetic #mobwifewinter #style #styletips





It's not just the "mob wife" look that everyone is adopting, but also the "mob wife" energy and attitude to match.

"Would a mob wife text him first?” TikTok user Avery (@averybrynn) asked in a viral clip with more than 3 million views. "Would a mob wife check her Insta story 25 times to see what it looks like from someone else’s point of view? I don’t think so.”

@averybrynn1 we RISE AT DAWN

Although the trend is about "filthy wealth," Avery insists it has nothing to do with how much money you have but rather "it's all in the mentality".

She shares her vision of a mob wife who is "book and busy" and would be considered a girl boss but would "step on anyone who would dare say that kind of phrasing".

