MrBeast has posted an update on his mission to buy TikTok and claims he's about to place an "official offer" for the platform.

The video app, which has 170 million active American users, went dark in the US on Sunday (January 19) when a federal ban was put in place due to national security concerns over TikTok's parent China-based company ByteDance.

But it took less than a day for TikTok to be reinstated after Donald Trump said he would issue an executive order when president to allow the app to continue operating - which he did when he returned to office on Monday (January 20).

The 75-day extension means that either there must be asale of TikTok's US operation within this time frame or the platform will be banned, and Trump has suggested a joint venture with a 50-50 between "the United States" and ByteDance.

During this time, the popular YouTuber - real name Jimmy Donaldson - posted on X: “Okay fine, I'll buy TikTok so it doesn't get banned.”

Following this, the 26-year-old shared the next day: “Unironically, I’ve had so many billionaires reach out to me since I tweeted this. Let’s see if we can pull this off.”

Then on January 15, Donaldson informed his followers: "Just got out a meeting with a bunch of billionaires. TikTok, we mean business," and adjusted the camera onto a man in a suit holding an open briefcase with a file. “This is my lawyer right here, we have an offer ready for you. We wanna buy the platform, America deserves TikTok! Give me a seat at the table, let me save this platform, TikTok!”

Now in his latest update, the social media creator and businessman hinted that he might be the next TikTok CEO.

"TikTok I'm on a private jet right now, about to put in my official offer for this platform. I might become your guys' new CEO, I'm super excited," Donaldson said.





@mrbeast Let’s save TikTok from going down again 🫡

While we wait, I am going to be giving five random people who follow me $10,000. I wish I could say more about the offer I am putting in, but I can't right now. Just know that it is going to be crazy."

He added in the caption: "Let’s save TikTok from going down again" and the video has received over 21.6m views since it was posted yesterday (January 20).

Elsewhere, American content creators were mocked for giving dramatic TikTok goodbyes.

