American content creators posted emotional goodbyes to TikTok in their thousands, ahead of the app's ban on January 19 - but this farewell was short-lived as the platform was back up and running in the country less than a day later.

The video app initially went dark on Sunday (19 January) in response to a federal ban by the Supreme Court which required parent company ByteDance to sell its US version of the social media due to national security concerns over TikTok's links to China - despite TikTok's repeated denial's that it shares information with the country.

So, as the ban was looking more likely, influencers were posting what they thought would be their final videos on their TikTok accounts. These videos ranged from sharing their highlights over the years, emotionally sharing how much the app means to them, and where to find them on other platforms.

Some of the trends that arose from this include users sharing their honest confessions using the sound from Family Guy where Peter Griffin says "But since we're all gonna die, there's one last secret I feel like I have to share with you..." - while others were saying goodbye to their "Chinese spies".

Singer, Charlie Puth, played his song with Wiz Khalifa "See You Again" which received over 28.2m views.

In the comments, one person wrote: "My fyp is pulling out an all-star lineup for the finale," while another added: "You know we’re cooked when he plays this song."





@charlieputh Farewell TikTok. Although this isn’t goodbye…









TikToker @lourdaspre described his "heartbreak" at the ban and shared how he has "been emotional since 12AM last night & cried myself to sleep" as he explained how the app changed his life.





@lourdasprec i’m trying so hard to pretend like it isn't deeply upsetting to me 😕 i’m gonna miss this app so much i’m genuinely not joking 😭 if tiktok goes away i'll be making the same content on instagram, youtube, snapchat & rednote 🫶🏻 @lourdasprec









"The moment I realised my TikTok was banned and I had just lost all the people I've shared my life with that have helped me be where I am today. Felt like I was back in school with no friends," TikTok creator @becamichie wrote as she filmed herself in tears over the ban.





@becamichie It was literally banned at the start of my flight and unbanned as I was getting my bags😭😭my IG is @ becamichie in case they ban again😭😭





"It's really not fair that they're banning TikTok," TikToker @inzlay said as she couldn't hold back her tears. "I know it's dramatic as hell that I'm crying," and shared in the caption how the app has "helped me through grad school, helped me in my activism, helped me with my relationship with my mother".





@inzlay tiktok helped me through grad school, helped me in my activism, helped me with my relationship with my mother…i really hate to say goodbye





















But just 12 hours later, US TikTok was back after president-elect Donald Trump said he would issue an executive order on his first day in office to delay the ban.

"Frankly, we have no choice. We have to save it," Trump said at a rally on Sunday ahead of his inauguration, as he suggested there will be a joint venture with US ownership.

When Americans opened TikTok to see it was available again, a message read: "As a result of President Trump's efforts, TikTok is back in the US."

So it's fair to say some were feeling a little embarrassed about their dramatic farewells, as many mocked the emotional videos.

"Influencers finding out TikTok is back after posting crying goodbye videos," @alexandramadison wrote.





@alexandramadison_ Until the next ban





While @nurse.johnn posted: "Me after quitting the job I applied for 12 hours ago cause my TikTok is back to business again".





@nurse.johnn Everybody how did we all crashed out like that we just showed the world we mentally ill cause what in the bipolar reaction is this. #nursejohnn #fyp #foryou #tiktok #tiktokban #nurse #nurses









While TikToker @grumpyleanneandmaitland said how she has "second hand embarrassment" for the "Americans coming back to TikTok after exposing their biggest secrets before the 12 hour ban," where some said their most viral videos were fake.





@grumpyleanneandmaitland Lowkey have second hand embarrassment 😭💀 #tiktokban #foryoupage #xybca #fyp #americans #karen #grumpymum #unlockmylikes #oldlady





This post on X, formerly Twitter sums it up best.

