What is the 'one, two, buckle my shoe' TikTok trend all about?

Since the app became globally popular in 2020, TikTok trends have been coming thick and fast but the latest one might be one of the oddest.

The “One, Two, Buckle My Shoe” trend has been all over the platform recently as the song from the childhood rhyme has appeared in many videos.

What is the “One, Two, Buckle My Shoe” trend?

The song that is showing up in clips has origins back to the 18th century and remains a popular nursery rhyme that plenty of people will be familiar with from their childhoods.

On TikTok, many youngsters are poking fun at the rhyme’s archaic content since most modern-day shoes no longer have buckles.

In one viral clip where the sound originated, a boy could be seen saying, “Check out my new shoes” before the camera zoomed in on his Nike shoes with a fake buckle added.

The man then proceeded to sing the words: “One, Two, Buckle My Shoe. Three, Four, Buckle Some More. Five, Six, Nike kicks.”

The video has been viewed 18.7 million times and, thanks to its popularity, the original sound is now being used on thousands of other videos.

One comedic video shows a man levitating after listening to the “banger” of a track. In the clip, a man can be seen telling someone, “Bro, you need to listen to this new song. It’s so good”.

The man then listens to the “One, Two, Buckle My Shoe” and begins to levitate.

@coopermitcchell One two buckle my shoe #skit #edit #meme @edmondx

