People have come up with a conspiracy that singer Chris Brown was behind rapper Quavo’s arena show being embarrassingly empty after the two had beef.

Rapper feuds are nothing new, with Drake currently feuding with Kendrick Lamar over a bar in a verse about the supposed “big three” rappers of our time – Lamar, Drake and J. Cole .

It seems those three men aren’t the only ones arguing amongst themselves, as Quavo and Chris Brown have exchanged diss tracks about one another.

So when Quavo, who used to be part of the huge rap trio Migos, performed at a show that had a less than sizable audience, people online were quick to come up with the idea that Brown was behind it.

On 26 April, Quavo was headlining at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Connecticut, but clips taken at the weekend revealed the arena with a capacity of over 5,700, was almost empty.









The majority of the audience appeared to be stood at the front close to the stage, leaving the rest of the standing area completely empty.



Across social media, fans began to speculate that Brown bought up lots of tickets to ensure the venue would look empty.

Someone on X/Twitter wrote: “Chris Brown evil for this, apparently he bought all the tickets at the Quavo concert just so the crowd is empty.”

Another argued: “Chris Brown bought almost all of Quavo's concert tickets. This is the real beef ngl.”

Despite the rumours, there is no evidence that Brown was behind the low crowd numbers.

Some questioned how Brown would even be able to do it and suggested that it was probably just due to Quavo’s popularity in that area.

Someone commented on TikTok: “I don’t even think Chris Brown did that. Do you really think Quavo has a strong following in Hartford? Nah this is just a dud.”

