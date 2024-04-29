Hailey Bieber has three word response to Justin's concerning tearful Instagram posts

Justin Bieber has received well wishes from fans after he posted a few selfie snaps of himself crying in a recent Instagram post.

The 'Sorry' singer shared two close-up tearful snaps as part of a carousel of photos shared on Sunday (April 28).

Sporting a green bucket hat and a white zip-up jumper, Bieber's eyes appear to be welled up and in the second pic, a single tear can be seen rolling down his face.

Meanwhile, some of the other photos he shared are of him performing on stage, along with a random picture of a hut in the middle of a forest.

There wasn't a caption included in this post, but Bieber has previously more Instagram posts on the same day where he appeared to be smiling.

In the comments section, concerned fans asked why Bieber was crying and sent their love and support to the singer.

One person said: "What happened who’s bothering you why are you crying."

"Justin, I hope you are okay sending love," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "I love that you’re not afraid to show your vulnerability and emotions. It’s always great to remember that behind every single celebrities, there’s still a human being. YOU ARE LOVED."

"Always remember to take care of you and your mental health first," a fourth person commented.

Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber also shut down any rumours that her husband's tears were to do with her as, according to Page Six, she commented: "a pretty crier."

The couple were previously seen sharing a kiss and holding each other while attending Coachella, dispelling divorce rumours.

