Logan Paul hosts gender reveal wrestling match

Logan Paul and fiancée Nina Agdal held their gender reveal party as a wrestling match at the weekend.

While cakes, confetti cannons or fireworks are typically used to share the news of a baby's gender, the WWE United States Champion chose to add some wrestling pizazz to mark the occasion.

A wrestling ring was set up at the party, where one wrestler wearing blue pants, and the other wearing pink gear took on each other with the guy in pink coming out on top to share that Paul and Agdal are having a baby girl.

The 29-year-old influencer and wrestler announced the news in a recent Instagram post, as he declared: "IT’S A GIRL."

In the photos, the expectant couple could be seen smiling with family and friends as they watched on at the wrestling reveal, and they also had a special "Boy or Girl' edition of Paul's co-founded energy drink Prime for the event.





Fans of Paul congratulated him and Agdal, and also shared their love for the couple's unique gender reveal.

One person wrote: "A wrestling themed gender reveal is the best thing ever."

"She’s gonna be the next women’s WWE star," another person said about Paul and Agdal's daughter.

Someone else added: "A wrestling gender reveal. THATS AMAZING."

"Yesss!! I knew it! I love that you had a wrestling theme gender reveal too! Future model/women’s champ!?" a fourth person commented.

Agdal also posted a video on Instagram where her and Paul go through all the different old wives tales associated with carrying a boy and a girl to see which one they get, seemingly ahead of finding out the gender themselves.

"Dad's intuition, I think it's a girl," Paul said, and Agdal also agreed that she would put money on her baby being a girl.

Elsewhere, Paul recently broke silence on Prime Hydration 'forever chemicals' lawsuit.

