TikToker freezes their dead cat so they could be 'together forever'

A TikToker has gone viral for freeze-drying their dead cat so they could be "together forever".

Soren High, 35, from Oregon was heartbroken when their 16-year-old feline Loki passed away from a traumatising accident. Soren, who goes by they/them pronouns, told Insider they instantly knew they wanted to have the cat preserved "the day I took her home."

Soren shared each step of the $3,000 (£2,400) process, from packing up Loki with ice and flowers for shipping to learning how to maintenance of the cat.

One clip, which racked up millions of views showed Soren unboxing Loki. "My cat arrived in the mail today if you're ready to meet her," they said.





@teapourn Remembering Lokicat the only way she deserved ❤️ having a pet preserved is a personal decision and one that many may never understand. When i got Lokicat as a kitten, I knew this was how i was going to deal with ber death. I knew i never wanted her to be gone, and that I wanted to always have her with me. Her death was sudden, even though she was 16. We never expected this would happen and especially by a dog we had been fostering. This situation broke us into a billion pieces. After finding a home for the dog, we had Loki preserved through @Animal Family Pet with help through donations and raising funds with memorial fabrics and pieces. Her preservation cost nearly $3k and it was worth every Penny. . . #petmemorial #petpreservation #taxidermy #petsoftiktok #freezedriedpets #fypシ #foryou #grief #loss #memorial









Soren also shared how they had Loki's heart frozen.



"She is actually fully intact, meaning she was never skinned, and all her bones are actually still inside," Soren explained in one of her clips.

"Remembering Lokicat the only way she deserved. Having a pet preserved is a personal decision and one that many may never understand."





Many of their 45,000 TikTokers believed the process to be taxidermy, before Soren corrected them.

"Taxidermy is completely different and freeze drying has less impact on the body tissues, making the preservation much more ideal," they said. "There's very little chance that she wouldn’t look like herself through freeze-dry. Taxidermy can lead to some unsatisfactory outcomes if not taken absolutely seriously."





@teapourn Replying to @☀️ taxidermy is completely different and freeze drying has less impact on the body tissues, msking the preservation much more ideal. Theres very little chance that she wouldn’t look like herself through freeze dry. Taxidermy can lead to some unsatisfactory outcomes if not taken absolutely seriously. #freezedriedpets #petmemorial #petpreservation #foryou #fypシ





TikTokers, who have followed the intriguing process, flooded Soren's videos with heartfelt messages.

"What a beautiful thing to do. Rest in peace Lokicat," one person wrote, while another added: "It feels like such a morbid topic and thing to do, but seeing Loki cat in your arms… I just can’t imagine how that must feel. Sending love."

Meanwhile, a third user emotionally wrote: "Oh, I cried with you. She looks perfect."

