What is the ‘Sambas and a Little Red Bag’ TikTok trend?

If you're a self-confessed TikTok addict, chances are Sambas and a little red bag has been ingrained in your brain since the first time you scrolled across the clip.

The blissfully unaware probably have no idea what's happening, but we're here to break it down for you.

In another instance of TikTokers being TikTokers, a new trend recently emerged of women showcasing their outfits while using a fun, catchy tune.

The original clip shared by Maisie (@maisieisobel_) saw a group of friends taking turns to meme-ify their fashion combos.

"Boots and a slick back bun," the first girl chanted, followed by another girl adding: "Cowboy boots and a blowie."

Last, but certainly not least, was the "Sambas and a little red bag".

The clip has since racked up a staggering eight million viewers, and thousands more comments.

"Women are literally so creative and fun," one wrote, while another added: "I’m a sambas and little red bag girlie myself but I want to be a boots and a slick back bun."

A third hailed it the "British summer anthem!"

@maisieisobel_ Boots and a slick back bun @Ellie Lord @Amelia Gregorian #bootsandaslickbackbun #girlhood #cowboybootsandablowie #sambasandalittleredbag





Fellow TikTokers soon latched onto the chant – and before long, were sharing their own takes online.

YOU actor Penn Badgley wasted no time jumping on the trend alongside his Podcrushed team:





@podcrushed Trending in the YOUniverse @bluefire9167 @Penn Badgley @Nava #you #joegoldberg #madelinebrewer #handmaidstale





Actress Amy Poehler also went on to share a clip of herself with Rashida Jones and Rachel Dratch. Meanwhile, Seth Meyers is spotted in the background.

@amypoehler summer in the city





"Rachel Dratch and Amy Poehler are SUCH the same person in a different font, I can’t explain it but to see them together is WEIRD. But beautiful. I love you tenderly," one fan joked.

