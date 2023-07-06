TikTok
'Defeated' author becomes best-seller after book signing footage goes viral

TikTok/@internetfamouslol

A “defeated” author has become an unexpected best-seller thanks to a viral TikTok of his empty book signing.

Army veteran Shawn Warner self-published his young adult murder mystery book Leigh Howard and the Ghosts of Simmons-Pierce Manor in November 2022 and recently had a book signing to promote it.

A TikToker, who goes by the name Red, happened to be out shopping and noticed Warner looked “super defeated” at his rather quiet book signing.

In a clip, that has since been viewed 17 million times, they revealed that they went back to talk to Warner about his book and purchased a couple of copies.

Text overlaying the video read: “This new author seemed super defeated when I first walked past him. So before I left the store I decided to go back.”

Warner could be heard explaining: “It’s my debut novel. It’s about a teenage girl who teams up with ghosts with multiple personalities to solve the mystery of her parent’s murders.”

@internetfamouslol

I was just shopping when i noticed this man trying to promote his new book. I honestly dont even read books nowadays. But something just told me to get a couple. #booksoftiktok #booktok #newauthor #showlovenothate #fyp #newbook #murdermystery #murdermysterybook #bookgiveaway


In a matter of days, the viral TikTok has led to Warner’s book, Leigh Howard and the Ghosts of Simmons-Pierce Manor, becoming an overnight best-seller, sending sales through the roof.

The book is currently the number 1 bestseller on Amazon and is the top-ranked book in the world.

In a video on his own TikTok account, Warner said: “I want to thank everybody for the love and the kindness on the video that Red posted.”

@shawnwwrites

I have no words aside from Thank You supporting Leigh Howard and the Ghosts of Simmons-Pierce Manor! @internetfamouslol, @giwarnertamuedu. #booktok #booksoftiktok #newauthor #newtotok #yabooks


“I'm in shock,” he added. “I don't even know what to say about it at the moment. I'm trying to wrap my head around it.”

One person commented: “Sometimes I love the internet.”

Another book customer wrote: “Just started reading it!!”'

