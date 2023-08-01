Terrifying roars from the sky convince people the apocalypse is coming

Just in case the wildfires engulfing the world weren’t enough to worry about, people are convinced a full-on apocalypse is just around the corner.



The doomsday prediction comes thanks to unsettling footage that has emerged from Mexico.

In the video, an Earth-shattering roar can be heard emanating from the sky which is heavy with ominous, thick grey clouds.

Alarms can be heard ringing in the background, along with the frantic barks of dogs and screeching of birds, as the roar gives way to echoing trumpet-like calls.

The clip was shared by TikToker The Paranormal Chic, who introduced it by saying: “The local news station claimed they were atmospheric sounds as a way of explanation, but the interesting part about this video are (sic) the dogs, the animals – their response to what they're hearing, and potentially the vibrations.”

Her vid racked up more than 265,000 views and 24,000 likes in six days, as commentators attempted to solve the mystery behind the phenomenon.

“In 2012, I heard the most unexplainable noise in Memphis. It scared the f (sic) out of me. Never have been able to source it. This is close, but not quite,” one wrote.

“I can’t help but wonder if aliens live among us on earth, and that’s the evacuation order,” said another.

Others likened the roaring sound to “Godzilla” or predicted simply: “The end is near.”

A number referred to the Bible’s Book of Revelation, which states that seven trumpets will be sounded by seven angels during God’s seven years of judgement – each one unleashing a new catastrophic event.

However, one TikToker helpfully pointed out that it couldn’t be one of these celestial horns because “those will be heard around the world”.

Meanwhile, conspiracy theorists name-checked the once-controversial scientific programme HAARP (High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program), which studies the ionosphere (the boundary between our atmosphere and the vacuum of space).

One user wrote that the sounds were “HAARP weather control,” positing that the Alaska-based facility was “using sound frequencies to manipulate clouds and weather formations”.

Elsewhere, another user cited the Hollow Earth theory, saying: “Hollow Earth Opening Air Exchange Vortex Tubes carry sound long distances.”

And others said the eerie noises hailed the launch of “Project Blue Beam” – a theory that’s been knocking round for nearly 30 years and claims that NASA is attempting to implement a New Age religion and start a New World Order.

Still, others were quick to offer more prosaic explanations.

One suggested the whole thing was fake, and that the clouds themselves were merely the product of a “Snapchat filter”.

And another suggested it was just a “broken tornado siren”.

And yet, reports of spine-tingling dins ringing down from the heavens are nothing new.

Indeed, there’s a whole website dedicated to “strange sounds in the sky”, which catalogues videos of such occurrences from across the world.

And whilst the precise cause of each weird and whacky clamour is almost impossible to identify, NASA has insisted they’re probably all just examples of background noise.

The space agency said in a statement back in 2015: “If humans had radio antennas instead of ears, we would hear a remarkable symphony of strange noises coming from our own planet.

“They sound like background music from a flamboyant science fiction film, but this is not science fiction.

“Earth’s natural radio emissions are real and, although we’re mostly unaware of them, they are around us all the time.”

