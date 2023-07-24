The Greek island of Rhodes, traditionally known as a Mediterranean paradise, has been transformed into a terrifying hellscape.

Wildfires have been ravaging the tourist hotspot since Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of thousands of residents and holidaymakers.

Some 19,000 people were moved from homes and hotels overnight, with hundreds forced to walk for up to 12 hours in 38°c heat to reach safety.

It comes as emergency services deal with blazes on the islands of Evia (east of Athens) and Aigio, (southwest of Athens), and Corfu.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Meanwhile, authorities have reportedly summoned a man from the village of Apollo for questioning over suspicions of arson, potentially linked to the devastating Rhodes fires.

As holiday firms evacuate British families – in what the Greek government has described as the largest rescue operation in the country’s history – social media users have been documenting the extent of the nightmare.

Here’s a look at some of the most jaw-dropping images of the terrible situation on the Aegean:

The landscape is transformed into a terrible inferno Reuters

Crowds wait in the blistering heat to be evacuated Reuters

Tourists shelter in a local stadium Reuters

A hotel was left a scorched shell Reuters

A satellite image shows the affected area Reuters

Flames tear through a forest on the island Reuters

A man carries a child through the blistering heat AP

Smoke billows ominously over the island Reuters

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.