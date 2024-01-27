'Don't eat fried toothpicks': TikTok trend sparks health warning

After a TikTok user showed themselves eating fried toothpicks, South Korea's food ministry has urged people not to take part in the trend.

Once deep-fried, the toothpicks - which in South Korea are typically made from either sweet potato or corn starch - resemble jade-coloured, skinny curly fries.

Clips of people eating them have received thousands of views on social media, especially TikTok. Often showing the toothpicks being cooked in oil and topped with powdered cheese.

South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety reminded people on Twitter/X that the toothpicks' "safety as food has not been verified". They added, "Please do not eat [them]".



Toothpicks can often be found on tables in Korean restaurants, often used to pick up finger food.

The toothpicks across social media are normally green, which comes from food colouring. According to local media, an ingredient called orbital is used - which can lead to vomiting, diarrhoea and inflammation if over-consumed.

Claims are now circling that young children have been requesting toothpick fries as a result of the trend.

This is certainly not the first time a food trend has caused health concerns.

Back in March 2023, Fruit Roll-Ups had to tell consumers not to eat the plastic on their packaging after one user went viral for claims you could eat the plastic coating.

