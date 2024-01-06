What is the bizarre Watertok TikTok trend?

If you've been on social media recently, you've probably seen that the obsession with Stanley cups is reaching fever pitch - and people once again are revisiting Watertok.

It first emerged last year and the hashtag #watertok has racked up millions of views in that time. Now, it's received yet more attention in the new year.

The whole thing revolves around drinking water (as you might expect from the name) but not as we're using to it.

Essentially, TikTokers are flavouring their water with every additive and flavouring you can imagine, with people showing off their extravagant 'water stations' in viral videos packed with varieties of syrups and powders.

The whole thing has people asking the question, 'why can't people just drink water normally?'

Drinking water, we can probably all agree, is a good thing, right? However, critics of the trend are questioning whether that changes when every single drop of it is flavoured with three different syrups probably packed with sugar.

One person right at the forefront of the trend is video creator Tonya AKA @takingmylifebackat42, who has been sharing all sorts of creations using flavourings - including 'cotton candy watermelon water' which sounds like the kind of thing which would give dentists nightmares.

In fact, dentist Dr Stephen Dodd spoke about the potential dangers of the trend in an interview with Delish, saying: "Often these water enhancers are very acidic, even the ones marketed as ‘diet’ or ‘sugar-free’. This can risk erosion of the tooth enamel which in turn could lead on to fillings or even root canal treatment."

With the trend rising to new levels of popularity as people get more and more obsessed with Stanley cups, who knows for how long the trend will dominate our timelines.

