'Submarine implosion' videos viewed by millions amid search for missing Titanic vessel

Educational videos of a submarine imploding have racked up millions of views on TikTok amid the search for the missing Titanic submersible in the Atlantic Ocean where 'debris' has been uncovered.

On Thursday, the US Coastguard confirmed that a "debris field” has been discovered within the search area for the missing submersible Titan by a remotely-operated vehicle near the wreckage of the Titanic. A press conference will be held at the Coast Guard base in Boston to “discuss the findings” at 8pm UK time.

The Titan sub has five people onboard who have now reportedly 'ran out of oxygen' after going missing on Sunday while traveling down to see the Titanic wreckage.

Due to interest into the plight of men onboard, many have been seeking out what possible scenarios might have played out. This includes the potential risk of an implosion occurring.

A particular video on TikTok, which has had more than 6.9m views, shared by the account @sincerelybootz shows a computer-generated animation of a full-sized submarine imploding, instantly destroying the ship.

@sincerelybootz For educational purposes: Submarine implosion depiction #titanic #titanicexpedition #ocean #submarine #implosion





Despite this, there is no indication at the time of writing that the Titan has imploded.

In additon, the ‘landing frame and cover’ of missing submersible Titan have been found in the search for the vessel, according to reports.

David Mearns, a UK-based marine scientist and oceanographer who specialises in searching for shipwrecks, and who is a friend of British billionaire Hamish Harding who is aboard the missing craft, told Sky News and the BBC the debris is from Titan.

Mr Mearns told Sky News he had been contacted by the president of The Explorers Club, which Mr Harding belongs to, saying: “It was a landing frame and a rear cover from the submersible.”

The US Coast Guard said it was not commenting on what the debris consisted of.

Additional reporting by PA.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.