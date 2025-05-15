RFK Jr admits that people 'shouldn't be taking medical advice' from him

US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr did something remarkable for a politician and admitted he’s probably not right for the job.

The shockingly honest admission came during a House subcommittee hearing on Wednesday (14 May) when RFK Jr was testifying. They came just days after he was slammed for taking his grandchildren swimming in sewage-polluted waters .

The controversial Health and Human Services secretary was questioned by Democratic representative Mark Pocan who asked RFK Jr, a well-known vaccine sceptic , if he would vaccinate his child against diseases like measles.

RFK Jr replied: “For measles? Erm, probably for measles. What I would say is my opinions about vaccines are irrelevant.”

He failed to elaborate on his opinions, saying he “didn’t want to give advice”. This, despite his role in government as the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, where his job is to advise the US president on matters related to public health.

Instead, in a rather baffling moment, he said: “I don’t think people should be taking medical advice from me.”

Pocan pointed out, “That’s kind of your jurisdiction. Because the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) does give advice.”

On social media, people had a field day.

Senator Tammy Baldwin wrote: “Top U.S. health official says, don’t take my health advice.”

Someone else wrote: “Finally agree with RFK Jr on something.”

Another said: “‘My opinions for vaccines are irrelevant’. Except @SecKennedy is in charge of the department that makes recommendations and guidance, develops, tests, and regulates vaccines.

“His opinions on vaccines are thus pretty goddamn relevant considering it’s a core function of his job!”

One person argued: “Even when in power they wanna say ‘I’m just some Joe Schmo I’m just asking questions it’s my opinion why should I have the answers?’”

Another commented: “So RFK wants to be in charge of America’s health, but tells Americans he should not be viewed as a source of advice for health.

“Incredible idiocy.”

