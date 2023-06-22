Who are the passengers on the missing titanic submarine

The desperate hunt for the missing tourist Titanic submarine is still ongoing, as the emergency supply of oxygen is believed to have run out.

Those on the OceanGate submarine travelled almost 4000 metres deep into the sea to visit the wreckage of the Titanic but the sub lost contact with people at ground level.

OceanGate Expeditions’ Titan sub was equipped with enough oxygen to last the five men on board for 96 hours. According to the timeline given by US Coast Guard officials, this meant rescue teams had until 8am ET, which is 1pm UK time, on Thursday to rescue them.

Here's everything we know about the passengers on board.

Hamish Harding

It's been a pleasure to talk live on the occasion of the SpaceX Crew-6 launch (with UAE's first long duration astronaut going to the ISS for 6 months) on Dubai One, in frames of DXB Today Show. Thank you #ti22films, #DubaiOneTv and #DXBToday!⁰https://t.co/ZlC4X5OB0ipic.twitter.com/0lD36mHMjm

— Hamish Harding (@ActionAviation0) March 7, 2023





Harding is an adventurer by nature. The chairman of Action Aviation, a sales and air operations company based in Dubai, the 58-year-old holds several Guinness World Records, including one for the longest time spent traversing the deepest part of the ocean on a single dive.

He had previously flown to space on a mission by Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket company, took part in an effort to reintroduce cheetahs to India, and holds a world record for the fastest circumnavigation of Earth via both the geographic poles by plane.

He wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday that he was proud to finally announce that he had joined OceanGate’s mission “on the sub going down to the Titanic”.

And his stepson, Brian Szasz, wrote on Facebook : "Thoughts and prayers for my Mom and Hamish Harding."

He added: "Hamish Harding, my stepfather, has gone missing on submarine thoughts and prayers."

Stockton Rush

'I've broken some rules.' How missing sub founder Stockton Rush wants to be remembered pic.twitter.com/7hzac4JZnc

— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 22, 2023





Rush is the founder and chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions, the company that operates the missing submersible. He was piloting the vehicle.

He became the youngest jet transport-rated pilot in the world aged 19 in 1981, according to his profile on the OceanGate website.

He graduated from Princeton University with a degree in aerospace engineering in 1984, the profile says.

He told Sky News in February that he was struck by how “beautiful” the Titanic was on a previous visit.

Mr Rush said: “What really strikes you is how beautiful it is. You don’t normally see that on a shipwreck.

“It is an amazingly beautiful wreck.”

Paul-Henri Nargeolet

Paul-Henri Nargeolet, actuellement à bord du sous-marin perdu en mer, nous racontait en 2022 sa 1re descente vers l’épave du Titanic. pic.twitter.com/TAdt1iSEd0

— Brut FR (@brutofficiel) June 21, 2023





Nargeolet is a French maritime expert who has been on over 35 dives to the Titanic wreck site.

He used to be in the French Navy and is now the director of underwater research for RMS Titanic, Inc., an American company that owns the salvage rights to the famous wreck and displays many of the artefacts in Titanic exhibitions.

Shahzada Dawood and Suleman Dawood

For Shahzada Dawood, the 48-year-old British-Pakistani businessman who boarded the vessel with his 19-year-old son, Suleman, the expedition to the wreck of the Titanic followed a yearslong passion for science and discovery, friends and family say. https://t.co/bYvlZ0WGch

— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 22, 2023





The British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son, Suleman, 19, are also onboard.

Shahzada is a UK-based board member of the Prince’s Trust charity and is the vice chairman of Engro Corporation, a company that produces fertilisers, food and energy, as well as Dawood Hercules Corporation, which makes chemicals.

In a family statement reported by the BBC said Shahzada was interested in “exploring different natural habitats”, and had previously spoken at both the United Nations and Oxford Union.

They described Suleman as a “big fan of science fiction literature and learning new things”, with an interest in Rubik’s Cubes and playing volleyball.

