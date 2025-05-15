Netflix issues major update on the future of Bridgerton as season 4 teaser drops

Dearest Gentle Reader, a teaser from Bridgertonseason 4 has only just landed, and Netflix have already confirmed the fate of the show after the next installment.

Season 3 largely focused around the turbulent friendship-turned-relationship of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), which came under threat after Lady Whistledown's identity was exposed.

However, it's another member of Colin's family in the spotlight this time.





In the new clip taken from the upcoming storyline, posted to social media on 14 May, we see Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) finally meet his match at a ball - except, it would seem she's caught the eye of other potential suitors too.

It's thought that Yerin Ha will join the cast as Sophie Baek.

"Sophie isn’t like the debutantes that usually populate Bridgerton — and are therefore paraded in front of Benedict as options on the marriage mart. As a victim of tragic events, Sophie has been forced to spend much of her life working for the most demanding employer in the ton", her description reads.

"But the resourceful Sophie always finds a way to persevere through her circumstances — circumstances which will drastically change after she disguises herself to attend Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball and meets Benedict."

The teaser has already got everyone excited for season 4, which isn't due for release until 2026, with Netflix posting a statement alongside the video confirming what's next for the Bridgertons.





"Dearest Gentle Reader", the letter begins.

"Rarely is this author granted the opportunity to share with you such information.

"It is with great pleasure I can announce Bridgerton shall return for seasons 5 and 6. Do celebrate accordingly.

"And in the meantime, do prepare yourselves, for season 4 shall debut in 2026.

"I would seem this author is going to be quite busy.

"Yours truly, Lady Whistledown."

Naturally, fans are thrilled.

"My Philoise and Franchaela is coming!", one person wrote, referencing the relationships of Eloise Bridgerton and Phillip Crane, along with Francesca Bridgerton and Michaela Stirling, both of whom could become potential future storylines.

"Since you got renewed for two more seasons back to back can we not take a million years between the seasons this time? like let’s start drafting season 5 now actually", another joked.

The 2026 release date gives us just enough time to rewatch all of our favourite episodes all over again.

